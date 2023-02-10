Morris, who assisted Frank Lampard at Chelsea and Derby County, has taken over the top job at the County Ground following Scott Lindsey’s move to Crawley Town.

His first game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Newport County with Swindon’s Rushian Hepburn-Murphy seeing red after just 15 minutes.

“We’ve got an understanding of how he wants his teams to play football,” said Doncaster’s head coach Danny Schofield.

Doncaster's players celebrate Ben Close's goal against Tranmere.

"The first 15 minutes of that game was quite evident.”

Morris has since had a full week to work with his new players on the training ground.

"He’s got a really good reputation as a coach,” said Schofield.

"He’s had a fantastic journey both as a player and as a coach so he’ll have some great ideas and will have his team playing a certain way of football.

Put in a solid shift to keep his fifth clean sheet of the season last time out.

"We need to be prepared and ready.”

Just two points separate Rovers from Swindon in the League Two table and Schofield’s men could move back into the play-offs with a win.

A place in the top seven remains a realistic goal for the majority of teams in the division, with five points separating Mansfield in fifth spot with Tranmere in fifteenth.

Schofield said: "It shows how competitive the league is.

A steady performer who has established himself in the starting XI under Danny Schofield.

“There’s always one or two who will go on a run. We will be working hard to be one of those teams, why can’t it be us that does that?”

Brown has made an impressive start to life at Doncaster.

Impressed off the bench on Tuesday. Could get the nod if there are no natural left-sided defenders available.

An improved display from the skipper on Tuesday.

A solid performer in the 2-0 win over Tranmere.

Can be the man to get Doncaster going from midfield, particularly on larger surfaces. Playing against a footballing side in Swindon is his sort of game.

Fans will be excited to see more of Lakin after an impressive full debut.

Probably the only Doncaster player with enough pace to hurt opposition teams. Hurst is a great ball-carrier and, as he has proven, has an eye for goal.

Led the line well on Tuesday despite looking isolated in the first period.