Swindon Town v Doncaster Rovers: Danny Schofield’s predicted XI to take on Jody Morris
Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to spoil the party during Jody Morris’ first home game in charge of Swindon Town.
Morris, who assisted Frank Lampard at Chelsea and Derby County, has taken over the top job at the County Ground following Scott Lindsey’s move to Crawley Town.
His first game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Newport County with Swindon’s Rushian Hepburn-Murphy seeing red after just 15 minutes.
“We’ve got an understanding of how he wants his teams to play football,” said Doncaster’s head coach Danny Schofield.
"The first 15 minutes of that game was quite evident.”
Morris has since had a full week to work with his new players on the training ground.
"He’s got a really good reputation as a coach,” said Schofield.
"He’s had a fantastic journey both as a player and as a coach so he’ll have some great ideas and will have his team playing a certain way of football.
"We need to be prepared and ready.”
Just two points separate Rovers from Swindon in the League Two table and Schofield’s men could move back into the play-offs with a win.
A place in the top seven remains a realistic goal for the majority of teams in the division, with five points separating Mansfield in fifth spot with Tranmere in fifteenth.
Schofield said: "It shows how competitive the league is.
“There’s always one or two who will go on a run. We will be working hard to be one of those teams, why can’t it be us that does that?”