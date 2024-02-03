News you can trust since 1925
Sutton United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Updates from Gander Green Lane

Join us for live coverage as Rovers face fellow strugglers Sutton United.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:00 GMT
Rovers are at Gander Green Lane to take on struggling Sutton United. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)Rovers are at Gander Green Lane to take on struggling Sutton United. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Grant McCann’s side are in desperate need of a morale-boosting win today. A victory down south would open up a sizeable ten-point gap between themselves and today’s hosts.

Stay tuned to our blog below for regular updates throughout the day.

Sutton United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

13:26 GMT

In position

14:41 GMTUpdated 15:47 GMT

Welcome along

