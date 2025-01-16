Supercomputer's grim prediction over Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup chances against Crystal Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The all-seeing, all-powerful football supercomputer has taken to predicting the round-by-round outcome of this season's FA Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, Doncaster Rovers are very much alive in the world's oldest cup competition. Grant McCann's side pulled off one of the shocks of the round with a penalty shoot-out victory at Championship side Hull City.

They are now the only League Two team left in. In fact there are only six sides outside the Premier League and Championship as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers' reward for beating the Tigers is a home game in round four against top flight side Crystal Palace. Whilst there's three divisions between the two sides, the supercomputer has predicted just a 12.6 per cent chance of Rovers seeing off Oliver Glasner's side.

BonusCodeBets' computer crunched the numbers and found out that Premier League leaders Liverpool are the favourites to win this year’s FA Cup with a 23.3 per cent chance.

Defending champions Manchester City are second favourites (13 per cent) ahead of Newcastle (12.6 per cent). Palace are given a whopping 87.4 per cent chance of overcoming Rovers in the next round but a slim 3.3 per cent chance of winning the competition as a whole.

Rovers, unsurprisingly, are listed as having a zero chance of winning the cup for the first time in their history or even making the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are chalked up at 0.2 per cent chance of reaching the semi-finals and have just a 2.3 per cent chance of a quarter-final spot.

Doncaster Rovers players celebrate the win over Hull in round three.

The supercomputer model simulates the FA Cup 10,000 after using the real round four draw. From there each game is simulated and a random draw is made going into round five and so on until there is a winner. This process is repeated 10,000 times, in each simulation its recorded which team makes each stage of the tournament each time.