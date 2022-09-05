A tough start to the campaign has yielded 14 points from seven games, leaving Rovers sitting in sixth spot.

Hopes are high of a return to League One at the first attempt.

But the Supercomputer predicts that Rovers will have to do it via the play-offs with a fourth-place finish being touted by the data experts.

Rovers are being given a 39 per cent chance of promotion.

Here’s how the final table will look according to the supercomputer

1. Salford City - 86pts (+35) Promotion chances: 66% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 83pts (+25) Promotion chance: 54% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+21) Promotion chances: 42% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Doncaster Rovers - 77pts (+16) Promotion chances: 39% Photo: AH Pix Photo Sales