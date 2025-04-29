Rovers will take a one point lead over Port Vale when they head to Meadow Lane to face Notts County as they look to clinch the League Two title.

Doncaster hold a marginally better goal difference but Vale have an easy task when they host Gillingham.

But Rovers remain in the box seat and are 8/11 to pip Vale (11/10) to become League Two’s top dogs.

Further down the table, five sides go into the last 90 minutes of the season still with a chance of securing a play-off place.

Chesterfield kept their hopes alive by easing past Morecambe on Saturday, meaning they now have to beat Accrington away and hope that other results go their way.

AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town and Salford all have their fate in their own hands, while Colchester would need a mini miracle to extend their season.

Bradford will be promoted if they beat Fleetwood Town at home or match Walsall’s result.