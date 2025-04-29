Doncaster Rovers have a one point lead at the top of League Two as they look to seal the title at Notts County.Doncaster Rovers have a one point lead at the top of League Two as they look to seal the title at Notts County.
Doncaster Rovers have a one point lead at the top of League Two as they look to seal the title at Notts County.

Supercomputer predicts whether Port Vale or Doncaster Rovers will win the League Two title on epic final day of the season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
It’s going to be an classic final day in League Two this weekend.

Rovers will take a one point lead over Port Vale when they head to Meadow Lane to face Notts County as they look to clinch the League Two title.

Doncaster hold a marginally better goal difference but Vale have an easy task when they host Gillingham.

But Rovers remain in the box seat and are 8/11 to pip Vale (11/10) to become League Two’s top dogs.

Further down the table, five sides go into the last 90 minutes of the season still with a chance of securing a play-off place.

Chesterfield kept their hopes alive by easing past Morecambe on Saturday, meaning they now have to beat Accrington away and hope that other results go their way.

AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town and Salford all have their fate in their own hands, while Colchester would need a mini miracle to extend their season.

Bradford will be promoted if they beat Fleetwood Town at home or match Walsall’s result.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted how it’s all going to shake up.

83pts (+21)

1. Port Vale

83pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
81pts (+21)

2. Doncaster Rovers

81pts (+21) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
78pts (+20)

3. Bradford City

78pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
75pts (+21)

4. Notts County

75pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Port ValeLeague TwoGillinghamNotts CountyDoncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice