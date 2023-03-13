News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are six points behind next weekend's opponents Salford City, who are currently seventh.
Supercomputer predicts if Doncaster Rovers can make a late push for the play-offs, plus where Tranmere Rovers, Sutton United, Swindon Town and Barrow fill finish - picture gallery

It’s an outside chance, but there is still a chance Rovers can make the play-offs.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

Rovers kept their homes alive with 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon and will now be looking to kick on against faltering Salford City next weekend.

It leaves Rovers six points behind faltering Salford, and with a game in hand, ahead of crunch weekend match. They also have a game in hand on Barrow and Sutton, though any play-off push would also need Mansfield Town to stutter.

Stags, in eighth, hold a five point cushion on Doncaster and with two games in hand.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the play-offs will look.

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27)

Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36%

2. Stevenage - 81pts (+21)

Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42%

3. Carlisle United - 80pts (+25)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51%

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16)

