Supercomputer predicts if Doncaster Rovers can make a late push for the play-offs, plus where Tranmere Rovers, Sutton United, Swindon Town and Barrow fill finish - picture gallery
It’s an outside chance, but there is still a chance Rovers can make the play-offs.
Rovers kept their homes alive with 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon and will now be looking to kick on against faltering Salford City next weekend.
It leaves Rovers six points behind faltering Salford, and with a game in hand, ahead of crunch weekend match. They also have a game in hand on Barrow and Sutton, though any play-off push would also need Mansfield Town to stutter.
Stags, in eighth, hold a five point cushion on Doncaster and with two games in hand.
The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the play-offs will look.
