It’s an outside chance, but there is still a chance Rovers can make the play-offs.

Rovers kept their homes alive with 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon and will now be looking to kick on against faltering Salford City next weekend.

It leaves Rovers six points behind faltering Salford, and with a game in hand, ahead of crunch weekend match. They also have a game in hand on Barrow and Sutton, though any play-off push would also need Mansfield Town to stutter.

Stags, in eighth, hold a five point cushion on Doncaster and with two games in hand.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the play-offs will look.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Rovers news, here.

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27) Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 81pts (+21) Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Carlisle United - 80pts (+25) Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales