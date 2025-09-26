Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte scored late to give AFC Wimbledon the win and leave Rovers outside the play-off places.

Elsewhere, Peterborough United and Port Vale showed they are fighting hard during an interesting weekend around League One.

Posh secured a first away win, and a second victory in a row, at Plymouth, while Port Vale made it six points out of six with a late home win against Mansfield.

Blackpool and Reading eased the pressure with wins while Burton, now bottom, picked up a credible point at Huddersfield Town.

There’s still an unusual look at the top end of the table with Bradford City, Stevenage and Lincoln City continuing to lead the way.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.