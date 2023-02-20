News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are being tipped to have a 16 per cent chance of making the play-offs.

Supercomputer predicts Doncaster Rovers' new points total and final position after Sutton United defeat - plus where Bradford City, Swindon Town, Salford City and Walsall will finish - picture gallery

Doncaster’s good run came to an end with defeat to Sutton at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

It was a blow but Rovers are still in the chase for the final play-off spot, sitting three points behind Salford and with a game in hand.

They are probably one of five teams with a realistic shot at the play-off places, with Salford, Sutton United, Swindon Town and Bradford City with their eyes on the prize.

But which team in that little group will be successful and get seventh spot.

Here the supercomputer gives its latest take on how the final table will look.

Give us your predictions on who will make the play-offs via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Rovers news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+29)

Win the league: 74% Promotion chances: 98% Play-off chances: 3%

Photo: Pete Norton:

2. Stevenage - 83pts (+24)

Win the league: 15% Promotion chances: 72% Play-off chances: 27%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Mansfield Town - 77pts (+18)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 43% Play-off chances: 49%

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Stockport County - 76pts (+24)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 49%

Photo: Naomi Baker

