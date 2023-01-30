Doncaster Rovers’ play-off hopes took another hit at the weekend following a 4-1 defeat at Mansfield Town.

It made it back-to-back defeats and leaves Rovers down in 15th place in the table.

Perhaps it could be worse, with the congested table meaning Rovers are only five points adrift of the last play-off spot with 64 points still to play for.

The latest supercomputer prediction is currently giving Doncaster a slender 11 per cent chance of a top seven finish.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Rovers get into the play-offs?

Get all your latest Rovers news here.

1 . Stevenage - 89pts (+30) Win the league: 45% Promotion chances: 85% Play-off chances: 16% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - 86pts (+26) Win the league: 29% Promotion chance: 80% Play-offs: 21% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 82pts (+25) Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 36% Win the league: 15% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+22) Promotion chances: 41% Play-off chances: 47% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales