Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who's in charge of the Black Cats?

Rovers must dust themselves down following Tuesday night’s abject derby defeat to Rotherham United as they prepare to face a Sunderland side with the best home record in League One.

The Black Cats sacked head coach Lee Johnson in the wake of their 6-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers last weekend but the return of Jermain Defoe has lifted spirits ahead of Rovers’ visit to the Stadium of Light.

A bumper crowd is expected and £1 from every ticket sold for this game will be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Former Birmingham City academy coach Mike Dodds has been placed in temporary charge of Sunderland who, according to reports, are keen to interview former boss Roy Keane for their vacant manager’s job.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Sunderland this coming Saturday (February 5) at the Stadium of Light. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Sunderland win 3/10

Draw 4/1

Doncaster Rovers win 8/1

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers?

Will Finnie has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Bedfordshire official last took charge of a Rovers game in September when they won 1-0 at home to Morecambe.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers’ clash with Sunderland will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

This match was originally scheduled for a Saturday afternoon and therefore the home team can choose whether to stream the rearranged fixture.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Sunderland on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers?

Following the pitiful performance against Rotherham, Gary McSheffrey could revert back to the team that showed promise against Plymouth Argyle.

Ben Jackson could make his full debut in place of Branden Horton.

Tom Anderson, Dan Gardner, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.