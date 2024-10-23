Struggling Doncaster Rovers Belles face crunch clash at bottom side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Doncaster Rovers Belles’ away fixture against AFC Fylde this weekend has assumed even greater importance following results over the past week in FAWNL Division One North.

A 3-0 defeat at Cheadle Town Stingers was Belles’ heaviest league defeat of the season and also the first time they had failed to score.

That reverse left Belles as one of three teams on six points, but crucially Belles have played more games than any other team outside the top three in the 12-strong division.

Fylde are currently bottom with four points, while both Barnsley FC and York City are also on six points, both having lost 3-0 in FAWNL action in the past week.

Belles boss Ciaran Toner

Should Belles lose they will drop into the relegation places for the first time since August and depending on other scores, could even end October in bottom spot.

The table makes it very clear that game at Fylde is a must not lose one.

Belles’ record of just the two league wins from eight games is in sharp contrast to the form (eight wins and two draws) they showed in the 14 games under Ciaran Toner after he assumed the managerial reins nearly a year ago.

Following Sunday’s defeat, Toner said: “I think we got what we deserved really.

“Again I’m frustrated because I think we’re giving goals away needlessly by not dong the basics right.

"I don’t think we managed our strengths early in the game in terms of positioning. We had to tweak the system a little bit and get the message across about the different strategy but I think it was just too much for them and I have to take responsibility for that.

"Sometimes we have to be mindful of the different levels within tier four. Some of the game is passing some players by.

"Maybe they’re getting too much information when it needs to be simplified. We’re trying to make things as simple as possible.”

Georgia Walker-Ellis scored for Rossington Main Development in their 2-1 home defeat to Wath Stars in Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division Two, while Mexborough Athletic lost 9-4 away to Barnsley Women Development.

Brodsworth Welfare were beaten 3-1 at home by Dronfield Town reserves in Division Three.