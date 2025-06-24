Striker reflects on Doncaster Rovers spell as he looks to make mark with League One rivals
The tall striker arrived in South Yorkshire in January on a loan from Lincoln City. After originally starting out on the wings, he would go on to make a major impact leading the line. He scored 12 goals in 22 appearances to help Grant McCann's side clinch the League Two title.
Many Rovers fans were desperate to see him return this summer but the valuation placed on him by his parent club, coupled with him being on a long-term contract, made that highly unlikely.
Now back in pre-season training with Michael Skubala's side, Street has been reflecting on the last six months.
"I really enjoyed my time with Doncaster, to go out on loan, score some goals and get a promotion under my belt as well was really beneficial," he told Lincoln's website.
"Its the first silverware of my career and hopefully it won’t be the last, once you get a taste of success you want to go and do it again and that’s what I'll be working hard to do.
"The past six months has certainly given me confidence, and my aim is to replicate that form here. I’ve had a great off-season, I’m feeling fit and I’m feeling strong. Now my focus is to hit the ground running.
“The main thing about pre-season is getting back up to speed again, impressing the staff and that’s my main aim right now.”
Rovers will come up against Street and his Imps colleagues in the third tier next season, after Lincoln finished 11th in League One last season. Clubs discover their fixture schedules for 2025-26 on Thursday at midday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.