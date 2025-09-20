Doncasters' Owen Bailey heads in Rover's first goal. Picture Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet League 1; Season 25/26 Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon. 20/09/2025; 15.00; Eco-Power Stadium.placeholder image
Doncasters' Owen Bailey heads in Rover's first goal. Picture Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet League 1; Season 25/26 Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon. 20/09/2025; 15.00; Eco-Power Stadium.

'Striker in disguise', 'another gaffe' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from AFC Wimbledon defeat

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 20th Sep 2025, 17:02 BST
Doncaster Rovers suffered a first home defeat of the season, losing 2-1 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

It was a low-key first half in the South Yorkshire rain. The closest either side came to scoring was a half-chance, at best, when Jamie Sterry fizzed a shot wide of goal.

That theme continued into the second half but it would be the hosts who would break the deadlock: Captain Owen Bailey continuing his scoring exploits as he stooped to head home Luke Molyneux's corner for his sixth goal of the season.

Rovers looked to be in command from that point but Wimbledon had other ideas. Thimothee Lo-Tutala dropped a high, hanging cross that led to a corner for the visitors - and from the subsequent set-piece Ryan Johnson headed home unmarked to restore parity.

The turnaround was then complete when Wimbledon got in front in another goal of Rovers' own making. Lo-Tutala's poor clearance found George Broadbent but the visitors pressed him into conceding the ball and then Myles Hippolyte fired home low into the bottom-right corner.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

Another high-profile gaffe as his dropping of a seemingly routine ball led to the corner that would see the visitors equalise. Didn't cover himself in glory for the second either as his poor pass out to Broadbent led to the goal.

1. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 4

Fizzed an early shot wide. Defensively was spot-on with lots of clearances. Not a great deal venturing forward but solid enough for his first league outing since the opening day.

2. Jamie Sterry 6

Got his head on most things and weighed in with a meaty amount of clearances.

3. Jay McGrath 6

Steady as per with some important blocked shots. Came close to scoring with a nodded down header second half.

4. Connor O'Riordan 6

