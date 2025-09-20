'Striker in disguise', 'another gaffe' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from AFC Wimbledon defeat

It was a low-key first half in the South Yorkshire rain. The closest either side came to scoring was a half-chance, at best, when Jamie Sterry fizzed a shot wide of goal.

That theme continued into the second half but it would be the hosts who would break the deadlock: Captain Owen Bailey continuing his scoring exploits as he stooped to head home Luke Molyneux's corner for his sixth goal of the season.

Rovers looked to be in command from that point but Wimbledon had other ideas. Thimothee Lo-Tutala dropped a high, hanging cross that led to a corner for the visitors - and from the subsequent set-piece Ryan Johnson headed home unmarked to restore parity.

The turnaround was then complete when Wimbledon got in front in another goal of Rovers' own making. Lo-Tutala's poor clearance found George Broadbent but the visitors pressed him into conceding the ball and then Myles Hippolyte fired home low into the bottom-right corner.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Thimothee Lo-Tutala 4 Another high-profile gaffe as his dropping of a seemingly routine ball led to the corner that would see the visitors equalise. Didn't cover himself in glory for the second either as his poor pass out to Broadbent led to the goal. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

2 . Jamie Sterry 6 Fizzed an early shot wide. Defensively was spot-on with lots of clearances. Not a great deal venturing forward but solid enough for his first league outing since the opening day. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

3 . Jay McGrath 6 Got his head on most things and weighed in with a meaty amount of clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com