Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers suffer deflating defeat to Plymouth Argyle

You have to take your chances

And how many times have we said that.

Rovers offered the much greater threat in the first half but failed to put the ball in the back of the net more than once and have been thoroughly punished.

The improvement of recent weeks continued with some really good attacking play but the ruthless edge in front of goal was absent.

It is a massive kick in the teeth when so much promise was shown in the opening 45 minutes as they looked to build on last weekend’s win.

4.55pm All over

Rovers are beaten 3-1

88min Double substitution

Adam Clayton is on for his debut along with Charlie Seaman with Mipo Odubeko and Matt Smith coming off.

Confusion all round at the fact Rovers have made four subs.

82min Yellow card

Ollie Younger, Rovers

79min GOAL Plymouth

Jordon Garrick smashes a shot into the top corner from ten yards. Killer for Rovers.

An afternoon of so much promise will amount to very little.

78min Close

More chaotic defending from Rovers sees Panutche Camara fire narrowly wide.

74min Double substitution

Ben Jackson is on for his Rovers debut along with Kieran Agard. They replace Josh Martin and Branden Horton.

74min Off the post

Luke Jephcott hits a first time effort that rattles the post.

69min Off the post

Branden Horton whips in a cross from the byline which Tommy Rowe brings down and smashes a shot that rattles off the post.

63min GOAL Plymouth

Joe Edwards heads Plymouth in front.

He was completely unmarked at the far post and powered a header down which Louis Jones really should have saved.

59min Big chance

Tommy Rowe wins the ball back in the Plymouth box and goes for goal on the angle but puts it high and wide.

49min Chance

Ethan Galbraith goes with a short corner routine, picking out Matt Smith who has a free shot but misses his connection.

Good half but should be well clear

Sometimes the reaction tells you everything and there certainly has not been a roar of appreciation as the players left the pitch quite like that at the Eco-Power this season. The crowd here are buoyed and confident - and there’s not been many times where that could have been said this term.

Rovers have looked so dangerous this afternoon, getting the ball forward quickly into side areas and putting it in the box. Chances have been plentiful, and good ones too.

The frustration is that they’ve only put one away, when they could be so comfortable.

3.49pm THAT’S THE BREAK

45+3min Not sure how Rovers haven’t scored

Rovers had a deep free kick, got the ball into the box and bombarded the goal, with at least three goalden opportunities.

Mipo Odubeko saw a shot blocked from close range, Tommy Rowe worked space for an effort that was blocked out before Joseph Olowu fired over the bar from close range.

3.46pm ADDED TIME

THREE minutes

45min Close

A Plymouth corner causes chaos at the back for Rovers as Louis Jones fails to make his claim for the ball. It drops and threatens to bounce in but it’s hacked clear by Branden Horton. Jones has looked a little unsure from corners today.

42min Great chance

Another swift attack from Rovers as Matt Smith goes in down the right. He cuts the ball back into the middle where Mipo Odubeko hits a first time effort over the bar.

37min Good effort

Josh Martin collects the ball on the corner of the box and smashes a shot on goal. Mike Cooper gets behind it, fumbles his catch but collects it at the second attempt.

31min GOAL...but no

Tommy Rowe races across the face of the box and smashes a low shot in but the flag is up for offside. It doesn’t appear it was Rowe who was flagged off, but he was the only player who touched it.

27min Off the line

Matt Smith is well placed to head off the line as Plymouth threaten from another corner. The delivery was heading straight in until Smith’s last gasp intervention.

25min Not too far away

Adam Randell powers a free kick narrowly over the bar for the visitors from 20 yards.

23min GOAL Plymouth

The visitors equalise through Luke Jephcott. Former Rovers loanee Niall Ennis hit the byline and cut a low ball back towards the near post where Jephcott finished well from close range under little pressure.

Now is the test.

17min Another chance for Rovers

Matt Smith is played in on the right of the box and charges forward. He cuts a pass back, which is behind Mipo Odubeko but is picked up by Josh Martin who needs to work space for a shot and sees his effort blocked out.

16min Almost an equaliser

And it comes from a corner for the visitors. It’s delivered to the far post where Dan Scarr flicks up a leg behind him and heels it just wide.

10min GGGGGGGGOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!! ROVERS!!!

Branden Horton puts Rovers in front!

Tommy Rowe clipped in a cross from the left, Mipo Odubeko flicked it on, It dropped to a Plymouth player, who sliced his clearance and Horton was in the right place at the right time to turn it home.

Rovers have made their strong start count and the place is buzzing.

8min Should be in front

Rovers really should be ahead. Joe Dodoo was played in on the right of the box and cut the ball back into the middle where Mipo Odubeko was free. He smashed a first time effort that was tipped over by Mike Cooper.

Rovers have been well on top in these opening few minuts.

5min Big chance

Josh Martin slides a wonderful low ball through the middle which Matt Smith races onto, clean through. He is forced a little wide and takes the shot on, looking for the far top corner but it was a decent save from Mike Cooper to keep him out.

3.01pm Underway

Mipo Odubeko takes the kick-off and we’re underway

The team is in

And it’s ONE change from the side that started against MK Dons last weekend with new signing Mipo Odubeko straight in for his debut in place of Kieran Agard.

Fellow new boys Adam Clayton and Ben Jackson are on the bench.

And the visitors

And there are starts for former Rovers loanees Niall Ennis, Conor Grant and Jordan Houghton.

McSheffrey on Plymouth:

“They’re still a real threat. They’ve still got good attackers and midfielders, aggressive defenders, they make good runs in behind defences, they’re still scoring goals.

“They’re a real organised team that work really hard. It’s going to be a really tough one.