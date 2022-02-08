Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers labour to defeat against Ipswich Town
On the back of a tremendous win at the weekend, Doncaster Rovers are looking to go again as they welcome another promotion chasing outfit in Ipswich Town – and you can follow all the action as it happens.
Join us from the Eco-Power Stadium as we bring our blog service to another tough test for Rovers. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates
LIVE: Rovers 0 Ipswich Town 1
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:47
MATCH DETAILS
GOAL: Bakinson (39)
ROVERS: Mitchell; Younger, Williams (Knoyle 46), Olowu, Jackson; Smith, Rowe (Gardner 46); Seaman (Barlow 85), Martin, Griffiths; Odubeko. Subs: Jones, Clayton, Dodoo, Agard.
IPSWICH: Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Thompson; Evans, Bakinson (El Mizouni 75); Burns, Chaplin (Aluko 87), Celina; Bonne (Norwood 78). Subs: Hladky, Jackson, Vincent-Young, Burgess.
REF: Ollie Yates
A scoreline that didn’t reflect a game
Rovers may have only lost by the odd goal but they were comfortably beaten by the much better side on the night.
Gary McSheffrey’s side barely laid a glove on the opposition all night and looked particularly leggy after their weekend efforts.
Ipswich are a very good footballing side and they passed Rovers off the park on the night.
There was more than a little of after the lord mayor’s show in that one.
9.40pm ALL OVER
Rovers are beaten 1-0.
9.36pm ADDED TIME
FOUR minutes
85min Substitution
Aidan Barlow replaces Charlie Seaman
84min Well wide
Ipswich should be further ahead after Bersant Celina slide in James Norwood but he fired well wide from a good position.
69min Close
Janoi Donacien heads narrowly over for the visitors
62min Big save
Bersant Celina sents in an excellent ball for Ipswich which Macauley Bonne rises and heads on goal only for Jonathan Mitchell to push the ball over his bar.
58min Better
Rovers are seeing plenty more of the ball in this second half. They’re pressing better, trying to play out more and are generally more present in the game.
But Ipswich certainly still look a threat.
8.51pm Back underway
Double substitution
Tommy Rowe and Ro-Shaun Williams are replaced by Dan Gardner and Kyle Knoyle
Work to do here
Rovers have not been great this evening - in fact they’ve barely had a kick.
Ipswich are a strong possession time and play the ball around really well. But Rovers haven’t done themselves many favours with how they’ve used the ball themselves.
They’ve stood up to the pressure rather well, until they didn’t when conceding a really poor goal.
More than one or two of the players look to be leggy this evening, perhaps feeling the effects of their weekend exertions.
8.35pm THAT’S THE BREAK
And Rovers are behind at half time
8.31pm ADDED TIME
Three minutes
39min GOAL Ipswich
Tyreeq Bakinson taps the visitors ahead.
It was a free effort in the box for Conor Chaplin which Jonathan Mitchell blocked only for Bakinson to appear and tap in.
A blow for Rovers who had stood up to the pressure well.
30min Can’t keep the ball
Rovers are really struggling for possession in this game. Ipswich play the ball around beautifully and keep it well away from the opposition. A sustained period of possession from Rovers is desperately required.
27min Over the bar
Luke Woolfenden heads over the bar from a corner.
25min Yellow card
Tyreeq Bakinson, Ipswich
22min Over the bar
Bersant Celina stabs in a cross which Macauley Bonne meets and heads over
18min Lot of pressure
Barring a small spell of a few minutes, Ipswich have dominated the ball so far in this game. They move the ball really well, with plenty of options for a pass all the time and they’ve got a lot of width. Rovers are struggling to handle it at the moment.
16min Shot
More success getting the ball in the box for Ipswich as Conor Chaplin takes possession and drills a low effort but Jonathan Mitchell gets behind it well.
13min Good attack
Rovers get forward quickly down the right with Charlie Seaman racing onto a ball over the top from Tommy Rowe. He gets behind his marker and puts in a low ball but Mipo Odubeko turns wide from close range.
6min Shot
Wes Burns hooks a shot on goal from just inside the box but it’s an easy take for Jonathan Mitchell.
2min Big chance
Ipswich’s Macauley Bonne gets his head to a Bersant Celina cross and nods wide. He should have done better.
7.46pm Underway
Matt Smith takes the kick-off and we’re up and running
The team is in
And it’s NO changes from the side that started the game at Sunderland. And, not surprisingly at all, it is entirely the same subs bench as well.
Reo Griffiths and Ben Jackson make their full home league debuts for Rovers.