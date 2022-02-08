Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers labour to defeat against Ipswich Town

A scoreline that didn’t reflect a game

Rovers may have only lost by the odd goal but they were comfortably beaten by the much better side on the night.

Gary McSheffrey’s side barely laid a glove on the opposition all night and looked particularly leggy after their weekend efforts.

Ipswich are a very good footballing side and they passed Rovers off the park on the night.

There was more than a little of after the lord mayor’s show in that one.

9.40pm ALL OVER

Rovers are beaten 1-0.

9.36pm ADDED TIME

FOUR minutes

85min Substitution

Aidan Barlow replaces Charlie Seaman

84min Well wide

Ipswich should be further ahead after Bersant Celina slide in James Norwood but he fired well wide from a good position.

69min Close

Janoi Donacien heads narrowly over for the visitors

62min Big save

Bersant Celina sents in an excellent ball for Ipswich which Macauley Bonne rises and heads on goal only for Jonathan Mitchell to push the ball over his bar.

58min Better

Rovers are seeing plenty more of the ball in this second half. They’re pressing better, trying to play out more and are generally more present in the game.

But Ipswich certainly still look a threat.

8.51pm Back underway

Double substitution

Tommy Rowe and Ro-Shaun Williams are replaced by Dan Gardner and Kyle Knoyle

Work to do here

Rovers have not been great this evening - in fact they’ve barely had a kick.

Ipswich are a strong possession time and play the ball around really well. But Rovers haven’t done themselves many favours with how they’ve used the ball themselves.

They’ve stood up to the pressure rather well, until they didn’t when conceding a really poor goal.

More than one or two of the players look to be leggy this evening, perhaps feeling the effects of their weekend exertions.

8.35pm THAT’S THE BREAK

And Rovers are behind at half time

8.31pm ADDED TIME

Three minutes

39min GOAL Ipswich

Tyreeq Bakinson taps the visitors ahead.

It was a free effort in the box for Conor Chaplin which Jonathan Mitchell blocked only for Bakinson to appear and tap in.

A blow for Rovers who had stood up to the pressure well.

30min Can’t keep the ball

Rovers are really struggling for possession in this game. Ipswich play the ball around beautifully and keep it well away from the opposition. A sustained period of possession from Rovers is desperately required.

27min Over the bar

Luke Woolfenden heads over the bar from a corner.

25min Yellow card

Tyreeq Bakinson, Ipswich

22min Over the bar

Bersant Celina stabs in a cross which Macauley Bonne meets and heads over

18min Lot of pressure

Barring a small spell of a few minutes, Ipswich have dominated the ball so far in this game. They move the ball really well, with plenty of options for a pass all the time and they’ve got a lot of width. Rovers are struggling to handle it at the moment.

16min Shot

More success getting the ball in the box for Ipswich as Conor Chaplin takes possession and drills a low effort but Jonathan Mitchell gets behind it well.

13min Good attack

Rovers get forward quickly down the right with Charlie Seaman racing onto a ball over the top from Tommy Rowe. He gets behind his marker and puts in a low ball but Mipo Odubeko turns wide from close range.

6min Shot

Wes Burns hooks a shot on goal from just inside the box but it’s an easy take for Jonathan Mitchell.

2min Big chance

Ipswich’s Macauley Bonne gets his head to a Bersant Celina cross and nods wide. He should have done better.

7.46pm Underway

Matt Smith takes the kick-off and we’re up and running

The team is in

And it’s NO changes from the side that started the game at Sunderland. And, not surprisingly at all, it is entirely the same subs bench as well.

Reo Griffiths and Ben Jackson make their full home league debuts for Rovers.