Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers dumped out of FA Cup by Mansfield Town

Just not good enough by any means - and a powerful reminder of how the problems facing Rovers do not end with a change of the man in the dugout.

There was a brightness in the first half that was refreshing but, despite going ahead early, the incisiveness in the final third just was not there.

But they never got to grips with the game at all after the break and could not halt the onslaught of the visitors who were buoyed by their early goal after the break and never looked back.

For Gary McSheffrey in the short term, and whoever takes on the task in the long, there is a tremendous amount of work to be done to add quality, organisation and a backbone to this side to set them on the right path.

4.54pm ALL OVER

Rovers are out of the FA Cup - and with a whimper

90+3min GOOD SAVE

Stephen Quinn looked all set to make it four for Mansfield after being sent free from half way but Louis Jones batted away his shot well.

4.48pm ADDED TIME

Five minutes

88min YELLOW CARD

George Lapslie, Mansfield Town

84min GGGGOOOOAAAALLLL!! ROVERS!!

They couldn’t. Could they?

Tommy Rowe drills in from 20 yards after a beautifully worked free-kick routine.

It’s going to be an interesting final few minutes now because prior to that, Rovers looked dead and buried.

70min GOAL MANSFIELD

A third for the visitors who have been completely dominant in this half.

It was a wonderful flowing move from Mansfield but they were playing around training cones, such was the Rovers defending.

George Lapslie finished superbly first time.

67min OVER THE BAR

William Forrester goes for a scissor kick as a cross travels through to him at the far post but it goes well over.

Rovers can’t get out of their own half.

64min SUBSTITUTION

Tiago Cukur replaces Aidan Barlow

Cukur goes up front alongside Dodoo with Hiwula dropping into the number ten

60min GOAL MANSFIELD

The visitors are ahead in this game as George Lapslie slots in.

Mansfield built up down the left and Jordan Bowery drilled a shot from a tight angle which Louis Jones pushed away, only for Lapslie to run in and fire home on the angle himself.

It’s hard to say that’s in not been coming.

59min CHANCE

George Maris strikes a volley on goal from the edge of the box but it’s a simple save for Louis Jones.

The visitors have been in control in the second half.

57min SUBSTITUTION

Ben Blythe replaces Liam Ravenhill for Rovers.

Tommy Rowe pushes up into midfield as Blythe takes the left side centre half role.

56min YELLOW CARD

Liam Ravenhill, Doncaster Rovers

48min GOAL Mansfield

William Forrester heads in from close range for the visitors to equalise. A corner was flicked on at the near post and Forrester was in prime position to nod in at the back post.

47min SUPERB SAVE

breaks through the line for Mansfield to go clean through. He looks to pick his spot but Louis Jones makes himself big and saves with his legs.

4.03pm BACK UNDERWAY

SOME THINGS DIFFERENT, SOME STILL THE SAME

Rovers lead at the break and, I must say, there is a bit more bounce in the mood about the place this afternoon.

There was a strangely flat feeling prior to kick-off but it picked up once the game started, and certainly when Branden Horton netted after only seven minutes.

It’s pleasing to see Horton get some rewards after a torrid time in recent weeks.

He has been helped this afternoon by a slight switch in system, going 3-4-1-2 with Horton operating on the left wing and Lirak Hasani on the right.

Rovers have looked more solid and there appears to be more freedom to move n the middle of the park.

The issues remain in the final third. Rovers have had the majority of the ball but they have struggled to convert it into chances. That, of course, is a very familiar story.

It’s not an overnight revolution - nor was it ever going to be.

But it’s been okay.

3.4pm THAT’S THE BREAK

3.44pm ADDED TIME

Three minutes

44min GOOD CHANCE

Tommy Rowe rises in plenty of space to meet a corner with a header from 15 yards but it is blocked on its way towards goal by a header for John Joe O’Toole.

32min GOAL...BUT NO

George Lapslie hooks in from ten yards for Mansfield but the flag had already gone up for offside. Good job too, he had been left in acres of space.

25min DECENT ENOUGH

Rovers are pretty comfortable in this so far. There’s an openness about their play, though that final touch is still lacking in the main.

They’re playing with a bit of a spring in their steps so far and there’s a renewed level of confidence that is pleasing to see.

The less said about the conditions, the better. The rain is only getting heavier.

7min GGGGGOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!! ROVERS!!!

Branden Horton puts them ahead!

Joe Dodoo did superbly on the right to win a tussle and send Aidan Barlow clear down the right. It as two-v-one as Barlow powered into the area and he cut the ball back across goal for Horton to slide into an empty net.

The perfect start.

2.59pm UNDERWAY

We are up and running in this game

THE TEAM IS IN

And it’s THREE changes from the side that started at Crewe Alexandra in midweek.

Out go Ethan Galbraith - who misses out entirely - along with Tiago Cukur and the suspended Joseph Olowu.

In come Tommy Rowe, Liam Ravenhill and Lirak Hasani.

Ravenhill and Hasani have previously only started one game for the club, and for both it came in the EFL Trophy.

I’m not entirely certain on the system but it looks like a 4-3-3 from Gary McSheffrey - though there is potential for others.

And what has been a young bench recently is now exceptionally young with the addition of several youth team players.

Tom Henson, Corie Cole and Dan Wilds join the subs.

Midfielder Cole was on the bench at Scunthorpe in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Defender Henson and midfielder Wilds make their first appearance in a senior matchday squad.

