Star man John Bostock delivered this verdict on Doncaster Rovers' defeat at Wycombe Wanderers

Bostock made his first start for four months in the 2-0 reverse at Adams Park after being sidelined since late November with an ankle injury.

The 30-year-old was Rovers’ stand-out performer as he looked after possession and got his team moving through the thirds.

Gary McSheffrey’s goal-shy side registered 17 shots but failed to score for the fifth successive game.

John Bostock

A 27th league defeat of the season left Doncaster seven points adrift of safety with just five matches left to play.

"It was a bit of a strange game because I felt like we were the better side,” said Bostock.

"We dominated possession and created a lot more chances than we have done in a while.

"Unfortunately we couldn’t take them.

“It doesn’t always matter how well you play. If you’re on top you want to come away with points and unfortunately we couldn’t do that.”

He added: “I felt like we did play well as a team in terms of building and moving the ball forward and trying to create chances.

“I think we made it difficult for Wycombe at times but we know what they’re good at and they don’t need to have the ball to win games.

"We had the ball and played well in spells but we’d trade that for points.

"But it’s good that we at least showed some signs of us hurting teams.”

Bostock, who is out of contract at the end of this season, made his last start on November 20 against Lincoln City before picking up an ankle injury and undergoing surgery.

"It’s been a long almost third of a year out on the sidelines,” he said.

“I’ve been really hungry to get back and be amongst it and try and help the team as much as I can.

"You want to be part of games like this but you want to be coming away with some points.

"We’ve got nothing but finals moving towards the end of the season and we need to pick up points. We’ll do our utmost to make sure we do.”