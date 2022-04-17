Stage set for Montagu Cup's 125th anniversary

Just like the first final back in 1897, this year’s final will be played at Mexborough’s Hampden Road ground on Easter Monday.

Mexborough team Dog Daisy United will face Doncaster debutants Scawthorpe Athletic on April 18 (11am) and one of the biggest crowds for years is expected.

Competition organisers have invited all past finalists to attend a special ‘Meet at the Mont’ event on the morning of the final in the Mexborough Athletic Club adjacent to the ground.

The Montagu Cup will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Monday when Dog Daisy United face Scawthorpe Athletic at Hampden Road. Photo: Julian Barker

Among those expected to attend is the oldest-surviving winner, Rex Trickett at 93.

Albert Burrows, 94, whose Broomhill team lost the 1945 final in extra-time when the winner was decided by a bizarre ‘next corner wins’ rule, will also be in attendance.

A spokesperson for the Montagu Cup Committee said: “We are expecting over 100 former finalists and it will be a great occasion with an opportunity for old friends and colleagues to get together again – some of whom may not have seen each other for years – and reminisce about winning or how they shouldn’t have lost.”

Also attending is Elizabeth Robledo, the daughter of 1950s Chile international and former Barnsley and Newcastle United star George Robledo who scored in the 1944 Montagu Cup final and, eight years later, scored the winner for Newcastle against Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley in 1952.

Scawthorpe Athletic, of the Doncaster Rovers Sunday League, have reached the 2022 Montagu Cup final.

She has flown over from Chile to also attend the blue plaque unveiling at the former home of George and international footballing brother Ted at 97 Barnsley Road, Wath-on-Dearne.

Local celebrities Geoff Salmons, Dennis Priestley and Tommy Joyce are also expected to attend the final.

A crowd well over 1,000 is likely so spectators are advised to arrive early as parking congestion is expected.

Scawthorpe have beaten Groves Social, Swinton Athletic and Swinton WMC to reach the final.