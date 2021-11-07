Spot yourself in our Doncaster Rovers fan gallery from the FA Cup tie at Scunthorpe United

Rovers secured their place in the second round of the FA Cup in a fairly drab tie at Glanford Park.

Supporters were out in force for the derby, with a packed away end housing more than 1,300 travelling supporters.

Our photographer snapped pictures of some of the fans in the ground. See if you can spot yourself or a mate.

1. Rovers fans All smiles for Rovers supporters in the away end at Glanford Park Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

2. Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football;FA Cup;1st Round; Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers ; 06/11/2021 KO 1.00pm;Sands Venue; copyright picture;Howard Roe;07973 739229; Doncaster's A couple of young Rovers fans at Scunthorpe Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

3. Thumbs up Happy Rovers fans at Glanford Park Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

4. Rovers fans Ready for the FA Cup Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales