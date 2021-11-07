An early sighting of the tinfoil FA Cup in the away end

Spot yourself in our Doncaster Rovers fan gallery from the FA Cup tie at Scunthorpe United

There was not too much for Doncaster Rovers supporters to shout about beyond the result on their trip to neighbours Scunthorpe United.

By Liam Hoden
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 10:12 am

Rovers secured their place in the second round of the FA Cup in a fairly drab tie at Glanford Park.

Supporters were out in force for the derby, with a packed away end housing more than 1,300 travelling supporters.

Our photographer snapped pictures of some of the fans in the ground. See if you can spot yourself or a mate.

1. Rovers fans

All smiles for Rovers supporters in the away end at Glanford Park

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

A couple of young Rovers fans at Scunthorpe

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

3. Thumbs up

Happy Rovers fans at Glanford Park

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

4. Rovers fans

Ready for the FA Cup

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

