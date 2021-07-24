Spot yourself in our Doncaster Rovers fan gallery as supporters return to the Keepmoat

Rovers welcomed Newcastle United for a friendly, with almost 7,000 people walking back into the Keepmoat as restrictions on crowds were lifted.

And boss Richie Wellens was delighted to see fans back for the first time during his tenure as boss.

“It was pleasing to have the supporters back,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming.

“You got that buzz pulling into the car park to see the supporters back.

“However much it was to get in tonight, I think everyone got their value for money.

“It was a really high quality pre-season friendly.”

See if you can spot yourself or a mate in our gallery.

