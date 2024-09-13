Spot a Doncaster Rovers supporter you know in our fan gallery from Harrogate Town game

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 13th Sep 2024, 10:01 BST
Doncaster Rovers suffered a derby defeat, losing 2-0 at Harrogate on Thursday night.

Grant McCann's side conceded twice in the first half and never recovered, although they do remain top of League Two ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

Whilst it wasn’t a night to remember for Rovers, their loyal fanbase turned out in their numbers with more than 1,000 in the away end at Wetherby Road - and our photographer was on hand to capture some of them cheering on their side. Can you spot yourself, or someone you know, in our latest fan gallery?

Rovers were backed by a 1,000-plus away following. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

1. Rovers fans at Harrogate

Rovers were backed by a 1,000-plus away following. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Rovers were backed by a 1,000-plus away following. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

2. Rovers fans at Harrogate

Rovers were backed by a 1,000-plus away following. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Rovers were backed by a 1,000-plus away following. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

3. Rovers fans at Harrogate

Rovers were backed by a 1,000-plus away following. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Rovers were backed by a 1,000-plus away following. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

4. Rovers fans at Harrogate

Rovers were backed by a 1,000-plus away following. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate TownHarrogateLeague TwoGrant McCann
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice