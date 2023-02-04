Spennymoor Town boss ‘delighted’ to borrow Doncaster Rovers pair on loan

The pair could make their debuts for thirteenth-placed Spennymoor against Chester today.

Centre-half Faulkner has recovered from a facial injury sustained on loan at Worksop Town but Ben Nelson’s arrival on loan from Leicester City has pushed him down the pecking order at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The highly regarded 18-year-old has made 12 appearances for Rovers this season, having signed a new two-year contract with the club in May and spent time training with Manchester United.

Doncaster Rovers youngster Bobby Faulkner has joined National League North side Spennymoor Town on loan.

“Bobby is a player who we’ve been aware of for some time,” said Moors boss Jason Ainsley.

“At the beginning of the season he was starting for Doncaster, which shows you the pedigree and the talent he has.

“He’s a throwback of a centre-half who loves to make tackles and win his battles in the air, and he has an old head on young shoulders, so we’re pleased to have him on board.”

Central midfielder Ravenhill made six appearances during a loan spell with Moors’ National League North rivals Blyth Spartans earlier in the season.

The 20-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, has also played five times for Rovers this term.

Ainsley said: “Liam had a very good loan at Blyth earlier in the season and was the standout player in their draw with Wrexham in the FA Cup.

“He’s a high-energy midfielder who has good quality on the ball.