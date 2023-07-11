News you can trust since 1925
Specsavers begins searching Doncaster to find Britain’s worst football team

Opticians Specsavers wants to find Britain’s worst football team in Doncaster.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read

The company is bringing its nationwide search and rescue mission to the city as it bids to transform the fortunes of a struggling grassroots side in desperate need of help.

The winners – or losers – will be given what Specsavers say is “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn their fortunes around with training from a world-class footballing legend and money-can't-buy experiences, usually reserved for only elite clubs.”

Zoe Lancaster, director at Specsavers in Thorne and Armthorpe, says: “For decades, Specsavers has celebrated and made heroes of those who really “Should’ve gone to Specsavers”.

Opticians Specsavers wants to find Britain’s worst football team in Doncaster. Photo: Getty.Opticians Specsavers wants to find Britain’s worst football team in Doncaster. Photo: Getty.
“We want to give this community of heroes a taste of fame, celebrating them and their humanness in a way they can only dream about.”

Once Specsavers’ Best Worst Team has been selected, the healthcare retailer will document the club’s journey throughout the 2023/24 season and post updates on its social media pages.

To apply or nominate a team, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/best-worst-team

