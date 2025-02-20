'Something I was desperate to do' - Midfielder prepares to join Doncaster Rovers centurion club

Owen Bailey stands on the cusp of a proud, personal achievement.

The Doncaster Rovers midfielder will bring up his 100th appearance in a red-and-white shirt on Saturday when the team travel to face Accrington Stanley.

It has been achieved in double-quick time thanks to exemplary availability by the 26-year-old since his arrival in the summer of 2023. He has so far played 99 of 101 competitive games - only missing two EFL Trophy games this term - and has become a mainstay in Grant McCann's side. Last summer he signed a fresh new contract tieing him down to the club for years to come.

It is in stark contrast to just a few years back when Bailey went through tough times at his boyhood club Newcastle United. Bailey was highly-rated at St James Park but had a nightmare with injuries, missing more than a year due to serious knee troubles.

"It's going to be a massive achievement for me. I didn't know it was that many already to be honest!" Bailey says, when the Free Press makes him aware of his impending milestone.

"I'm delighted to get there. I certainly don't take it for granted and I love coming in and working every day. I appreciate the faith that the gaffer has put in me. I just want to try and repay that every time I go out on the pitch.

"It was something I was desperate to do when I signed, because of my injury past at Newcastle. Spending such a long time out, there would always be that question mark of 'is he durable?' or 'can he get through games?' but I think I've proved that now and the injury seems as if it didn't happen at all.

"The only reason it feels there is because I feel as though I'm catching up for lost time. I'm still learning and getting better and I want to keep progressing and go forward with the club."