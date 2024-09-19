'So much more to come' - Grant McCann's honest Doncaster Rovers verdict plus injury updates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers have been playing nowhere near their potential so far this season.

Rovers have won four of their opening six league games but their manager is clearly expecting more from a squad who many have backed for promotion this term.

"Winning four of our first six. Is it good enough? For me it's okay," McCann said ahead of the visit to MK Dons on Saturday.

"I believe this group has a lot more in them and we'll look to do that starting at MK. We're still showing a good level of performance.

Doncaster Rovers’ manager Grant McCann.

"But we're nowhere near where we can be. We're probably at about 30 per cent, I'd say. That's a challenge I put onto my staff and players every single day. We're demanding more. There's so much more in this group and it's our job but also the players' job to do it. We know there's so much more to come once we get firing."

Rovers' hosts on Saturday are in a state of flux after their manager Mike Williamson jumped ship to take over at League Two rivals Carlisle.

Despite that, McCann says the shock news hasn't affected their planning. Rovers have had an extended build-up to this game after their last match at Harrogate on September 12. It means a nine-day gap between the two fixtures.

"MK Dons have a DNA and a style of play and have been that way for as long as I can remember," McCann said.

"The DNA is very much a possession-based style. It (Williamson leaving) doesn't change anything, as we just want to focus on us.

"It's been good to recuperate and have some time with family but then we've had a really good week's training."

In terms of team news, Zain Westbrooke will be missing for the Stadium MK clash after sustaining a thigh injury before Harrogate that has kept him out of training all week.

The injured defensive trio of Richard Wood, James Maxwell and Tom Nixon are also continuing their respective rehab although McCann offered contrasting news.

He added: "James has started work on the pitches but Tom's had a bit of a setback. His injury healed up but in a passing drill yesterday he felt his calf on his other leg. He's probably going to be three or four weeks away, and the same with Woody."

Rovers will be backed by a good away following after their allocation of nearly 900 tickets sold out.