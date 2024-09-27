'Slippery customer' - Doncaster Rovers given lowdown on Chesterfield set-up and who to watch out for

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers welcome Chesterfield to the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend. Ahead of the clash, we got the lowdown on the Spireites from Derbyshire Times’ football writer Liam Norcliffe.

Q: How have the Spireites fared since returning to the EFL?

LN: Steady. Performances have generally been really good apart from the last two games. They should have more points than what they have got, drawing 1-1 three times at home having led in all of them.

They also should have won at Gillingham, hitting the woodwork three times, never mind lose. They aren’t quite clicking in certain areas but I’m confident they will. Overall, there is a feel good factor around the club and everyone is still chuffed to be back in the EFL.

Dilan Markanday scored for Chesterfield in their draw with Chesterfield last weekend.

Q: What's the mood in general like around the club?

LN: As I say, the excitement of being back at this level is still there. Everyone is enjoying going to proper stadiums and having some noisy away crowds coming to Derbyshire. It’s not just on the pitch where things are positive either.

Two brothers who are Spireites fans and live in the town, Phil and Ashley Kirk, both very successful businessman, are the majority owners, with the community also still having a stake.

The club has a clear identity on and off the field, has a top manager, a nice blend of youth and experience and everyone is pulling in the same direction.

Q: How are they likely to line up and what's their general style of play?

LN: Chesterfield play a 4-2-3–1 system, a formation Paul Cook had favoured for a long time. They are a possession-based team who like to attack. They have tweaked their style slightly because teams are obviously better at this level but their main principles have stayed the same.

They conceded 65 goals last season - half of the National League let in fewer - so that is something they identified as needing improvement and they have done that so far. They are starting to get some key players back from injury so they are in a good place.

Possible line-up: Boot; Tanton, Naylor, Dunkley, Gordon; Oldaker, Metcalfe; Markanday, Dobra, Berry; Madden.

Q: Who are the dangermen who Rovers should be keeping their eye on?

LN: Left winger James Berry has scored four times and has been linked with some Championship clubs this week. Armando Dobra has three goals to his name and is a slippery customer. Dilan Markanday, on loan from Blackburn, has two goals in his last three games.

Q: Score prediction?

LN: I can see it being a thriller. Two attacking teams going at it in front of a big crowd. I'll say 2-2.