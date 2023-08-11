The match, which will be held at the Eco-Power Stadium, will take place on Wednesday, 30 August with an 8pm kick-off.

It could be the biggest-attended game at the stadium since February 2019, when more than 14,000 fans watched Rovers take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fifth round.

That game took place during Grant McCann’s first spell in charge of the club.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could feature for Everton against Doncaster Rovers (photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images).

Doncaster beat Championship side Hull City 2-1 on Tuesday to set up a second-round clash with Sean Dyche's side, who finished 17th in the Premier League last season.

The fixture will be the first competitive meeting between Doncaster and Everton in 38 years.

The last time they played Rovers were beaten 2-0 at Goodison Park in the FA Cup in January 1985.