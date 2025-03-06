Sky Sports decision means kick-off change and potential upheaval for Doncaster Rovers supporters

Doncaster Rovers have had their fair share of fixture changes this year, with a glut of odd times and dates owing to TV coverage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's men will have played a game on every day of the week by the time the season is over.

As well as the traditional Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesdays there have been two FA Cup ties moved to Sunday (Hull and Kettering), a Monday meeting with Crystal Palace and Thursdays at Harrogate and Chesterfield. They'll complete the set when they head to Tranmere on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, another TV decision has caused potential disruption to those Rovers supporters who have already made travel arrangements.

The league trip to Cheltenham on Saturday, April 5 has been chosen for Sky Sports coverage. Thankfully, it's still on that day but kick-off has been moved forward to 12.30pm.

It means an earlier start than expected for fans heading down to Gloucestershire, some of whom may have already pre-booked train tickets to take advantage of cheaper prices.

It will be Rovers' seventh league game to be moved to the Saturday lunchtime slot and so far they've won four of five (The Crewe trip in mid-March is the other game in this particular slot).