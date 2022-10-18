Six-time winners Doncaster Rovers Belles to get their FA Cup journey under way

Belles, who have finished as runners-up in the competition a further seven times in their prestigious history, take on Leicester City Ladies for a spot in the first round on Sunday.

Nick Buxton’s side play two divisions above their opponents – who are not to be confused with WSL outfit Leicester City Women – and go into the tie at the Iqbal Poultry stadium as favourites.

The winners will bank £4,000 in prize money and guarantee themselves another £1,500 for competing in round one.

Doncaster Rovers Belles manager Nick Buxton gives orders from the touchline.

Belles warmed up for the tie by coming from behind to beat Sporting Khalsa 2-1 last weekend thanks to captain Jess Andrew’s penalty and a late goal by Sophie Scargill.

The win moved them up to second in the FA Women's National League Division One Midlands.

They are nine points behind leaders Stourbridge but do have two games in hand over them.

Belles have been given a bye in the first round of this season’s Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Challenge Cup and have been drawn away to Rotherham United in the round of 32 due to take place on Sunday, November 20.

In the Central Midlands League Club Thorne Colliery regained second spot with a 3-0 win over AFC Phoenix.

Two Callum Nicell goals either side of Jimmy Walker’s deflected shot sent Thorne three points clear of Dearne and District in third spot.

It was their second win that week after days earlier they beat Glapwell 1-0 thanks to a superb finish by Evan Fortune-West, the son of former Doncaster Rovers striker Leo.

Harworth Colliery lost 3-1 at home to Yorkshire Main in front of a crowd of 215 at Scrooby Road.

The visitors went ahead through Karl Reed three minutes before half time and increased their lead with two Damian Wieczorek goals midway through the second half before Harworth’s Louis Maguire scored a consolation effort in added time.

Hatfield Town went down 3-0 against Bakewell thanks to goals from Rob Littlewood, debutant Tom Sparks and Ben Brown, who scored with the last kick of the match.

The result leaves Hatfield fourth from bottom.