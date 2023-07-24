Reece James remains the only signing made as things stand as they head into their return to the Championship after seven players left the club over the summer.

But it is believed there is growing confidence within the club that they can add to that number in the coming days.

One name linked with Wednesday in the Italian media is former Owls Achraf Lazaar, who spent a short time on loan at Hillsborough from Newcastle United towards the back end of the 2018/19 Championship season.

The Star understands that Lazaar, a free agent, is a name that has been put to Wednesday as a potential option, though any deal as it stands looks unlikely. Lazaar, a left-sided defender, worked previously with new Owls boss Xisco during their time at Watford.

Another that has emerged on Wednesday’s radar is that of Chilean international Juan Delgado. As first reported by Wednesday blogger Matt Brown, The Star understands that the Owls are interested in bringing him to Hillsborough.

Delgado, a 30-year-old right-sided attacking wing-back who can also play further up the field, plays for F.C. Paços de Ferreira, who were relegated from the Portuguese top tier last season. His last cap for Chile came as recently as last month.

Speaking last week when asked about the club’s efforts in the transfer window, Xisco said: “I’ve given my list, we have everything there, and after we will see about negotiations for the situation. We’ll see when the first one opens the gate.

“Everybody understands the next stage, we have Luton from the Premier League and Southampton in the first game, and our team is not ready. We need something more, that’s what we’re thinking, but the process is the process and we understand that.

“Is it better that the players come yesterday rather than tomorrow? Of course, this is the idea. But we need to understand the situation and that we’re trying to take the best players for our club.