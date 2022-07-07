Sheffield Wednesday sign former Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James on loan from Blackpool

Former Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James has been reunited with Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.

By Steve Jones
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:11 pm

James, who turned down Doncaster’s offer of a new contract last summer to sign for Championship side Blackpool on a three-year deal, has joined the Owls on a season-long loan.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster Rovers: What Gary McSheffrey said about signing another striker follow...

He previously worked with Moore for the best part of his two seasons at the Eco-Power Stadium from 2019 to 2021, where he made 80 appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Reece James in action for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

A left-back capable of playing in midfield, 28-year-old James was signed from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee under Grant McCann.

He played 19 times for Blackpool last season as they finished sixteenth in their first season back in the second tier.

Meanwhile, another ex-Doncaster defender, Joe Wright, is currently on trial at Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

Wright spent all of last season recovering from a serious injury to both his knee and ankle, which he sustained on the final day of the previous campaign.

Reece JamesSheffield WednesdayDarren MooreJoe Wright