James, who turned down Doncaster’s offer of a new contract last summer to sign for Championship side Blackpool on a three-year deal, has joined the Owls on a season-long loan.
He previously worked with Moore for the best part of his two seasons at the Eco-Power Stadium from 2019 to 2021, where he made 80 appearances.
A left-back capable of playing in midfield, 28-year-old James was signed from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee under Grant McCann.
He played 19 times for Blackpool last season as they finished sixteenth in their first season back in the second tier.
Meanwhile, another ex-Doncaster defender, Joe Wright, is currently on trial at Scottish Premiership side Hearts.
Wright spent all of last season recovering from a serious injury to both his knee and ankle, which he sustained on the final day of the previous campaign.