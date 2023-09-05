Sheffield United youngster will bring something different to Doncaster Rovers, boss claims
Sheffield United youngster Marsh, who was one of McCann’s top summer targets, joined Rovers on a season-long loan late on deadline day after signing a new contract with his parent club.
The 19-year-old can operate as a striker or attacking midfielder and will provide competition for Joe Ironside and Mo Faal following an injury to last season’s top-scorer George Miller.
"I can see him doing both,” McCann said when asked what position he plans to use Marsh in.
"Louis is very clever in terms of his play and his movements. He’s good in one-v-one situations as well.”
Marsh bagged back-to-back hat-tricks for United’s Under-21s side in the weeks prior to joining Doncaster.
It comes after he netted more than 20 goals for them last season.
The Sheffield-born youngster was named on the bench for the Blades’ first three Premier League games of the season and made his debut for the club in the Carabao Cup against Lincoln City last week.
He could be involved when Rovers travel to Wrexham this weekend, having missed out on Saturday because he joined after the registration deadline for new players.
"We have got good players in the team but those one-v-one situations at the top end of the pitch Louis is really good at,” said McCann.
"He brings a different dimension to us.”
Meanwhile, Tommy Rowe will miss Doncaster’s next three league games, the club has confirmed, following his straight red card against the Robins.