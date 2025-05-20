Seven years, ups and downs, one magic ending - Doncaster Rovers say goodbye to Tom Anderson

"I had a great time at Doncaster, but everything comes to an end."

Tom Anderson was in philosophical mood upon his exit from Doncaster Rovers last week. After seven years at the club - a period that has spanned seven different managers, two unsuccessful play-off tilts, a relegation and a league title - he's heading for pastures new after opting to join Shrewsbury.

Whilst nothing comes as a surprise in football, this one did raise an eyebrow among the Rovers' fanbase when news of it dropped last Friday night.

"I spoke to Michael (Appleton) and Micky (Moore) and their ambitions for the season match mine," Anderson said of his new club. "They have both told me to come in and be the player I am. It was refreshing to hear their ambitions. That’s what you want when you get a new challenge."

Tom Anderson was a hugely popular member of Rovers' squad.

Perhaps that is what was needed for both parties, with Anderson clearly looking forward to a fresh start in a new surrounding and Rovers now looking to tackle the challenge of League One head-on.

So how will Rovers fans look back on his time at the club? Well, it's hard to pinpoint exactly. This season has almost been a microcosm of Anderson's entire time in South Yorkshire.

There was the brilliant scenes when he headed a late goal down at MK Dons. The joy was there for all to see when he got his head on the end of a floating Joe Sbarra corner. There were also ample stand-out performances, particularly the last couple of games where he racked up countless clearances and headers.

But there was also the odd slip-up, too: a senseless sending-off against Chesterfield saw him slapped with a hefty six-game ban whilst a defensive error down at Wimbledon just before Christmas was also costly.

Anderson in defiant mood during the behind-closed-doors Covid season. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

But on the whole, when he needed to be, Anderson was uber-reliable and more than played his part in helping Grant McCann's side get over the line.

His time at Rovers wasn't always easy. There was the two injury-ravaged years just after Covid, the self-doubt that he has spoken about in the past and there was many a time when supporters mooted – either out loud or online - that it might be time to move on.

But Anderson always found a way to bounce back. Again, this term he looked to have fallen down the pecking order thanks to Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu's terrific partnership. But when injury struck down both men, Anderson stepped into the breach with ease. He played as big a part as anyone in that title win and given it was his last act in a red-and-white shirt, it proved to be a fitting end to his Rovers adventure.

It's probably best we give the last word to Anderson himself.

When interviewed by Rovers' in-house media team midway through last season about how he'd like to be remembered, once he decides to hang up his boots, he took a brief pause before thoughtfully responding: "As someone who put his all into every game, put his body on the line and did all he could for the team and the club.

"And someone who was just a good professional, did things the right way and showed the younger ones how it's done."

Sounds just about right to us, Tom.