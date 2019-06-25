Seven men you might not have considered for the Doncaster Rovers manager's job

Derek Adams

So here is a selection of individuals – who may or may not be interested in succeeding Grant McCann – that you might not have considered for the top job at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Healy, 39, has taken to management like a duck to water at Linfield, his boyhood club.

The former Rovers loan striker has twice guided the Blues to the Premiership title since being appointed in 2015 and was named Manager of the Year last season.

He signed a two-year contract extension with Linfield until 2022 last week and his side will face Rosenborg in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next month.

Michael Flynn (Newport County)

Flynn, 38, has won plenty of admirers for his brilliant work at Newport County.

The Welsh club were staring down the barrel of relegation out of the EFL when he took caretaker charge in 2017.

County survived on the final day and have since improved year-on-year with Flynn at the helm, reaching last season's League Two play-off final and enjoying memorable FA Cup wins over Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

Derek Adams (unattached)

The 43-year-old Scot wants to make a swift return to management after being sacked by Plymouth Argyle in April.

He said last month: "I'm looking to get back into the game as soon as possible. I'm ready to go somewhere where I feel I can benefit the football club and they can help me in my managerial career as well."

Adams, in two separate spells, took Ross County from Division Two into the Scottish Premiership. He guided Plymouth to promotion to League One in 2017.

Lee Carsley (England U21s)

Carsley, 45, has built up an impressive coaching CV since hanging up his boots, including stints at Coventry City, Brentford, Manchester City and Birmingham City.

The former tough-tackling midfielder is currently on England U21s’ coaching staff but may be open to a new challenge after their disappointing showing at the European Championships.

Simon Weaver (Harrogate Town)

Doncaster-born Weaver made his professional debut on loan for Rovers in 1997 prior to a playing career on the non-league circuit.

The 41-year-old has managed Harrogate Town, where his father is the owner, for ten years.

Town turned professional in 2017 and success has followed. They were promoted from National League North in 2018 and reached last season's National League play-offs.

Tim Flowers (Solihull Moors)

Flowers’ direct style of play, which he calls 'Power Football', might not be to everyone's taste and is not a natural fit.

But there can be no doubting the former England goalkeeper's impact at Solihull.

His appointment as assistant boss coincided with a big upturn in form which saw them escape the drop last year before he took the reins and guided the club to a second place finish in the National League.

Liam Rosenior (Brighton U23s)

Rosenior comes across as a thoughtful, intelligent and articulate pundit on Sky Sports.

Could the 34-year-old be tempted to follow in his father Leroy's footsteps and try his hand at management?