Serious injury sees Club Thorne Colliery’s Central Midlands League clash against Harworth Colliery abandoned

Taylor reportedly landed heavily following an aerial challenge in the second half of the Central Midlands League North clash at the Recreation Ground in Bircotes on Saturday with the score tied at 0-0.

He was treated on the pitch for about 20 minutes before being transferred to the care of ambulance staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Thorne Colliery tweeted: "Joe has broken ribs and some damage to his shoulder area. He will miss an indefinite period of time.

Harworth's game at home to Club Thorne Colliery was abandoned. Photo: John Mushet.

"Joe has asked the club to pass on his thanks to everyone who helped on Saturday."

A Thorne player was sin-binned in the aftermath of Taylor's injury when, with play allowed to continue, Harworth's Bayley Lowe collected the ball and fired it into the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That sparked an angry response from the Thorne players and supporters.

John Mushet, a committee member at Harworth, said: "It was a shame because it was a cracking game of football and there was quite a good crowd there of 143 people."

Paul Vallis, chairman of the Central Midlands League, said a decision on whether to replay the match or allow the result to stand will be made at their next committee meeting on Monday, 6 March.

Just over two thirds of the game had been played when it was brought to a halt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harworth have now seen their last two matches abandoned.