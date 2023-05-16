James Kaye has overseen a golden era for Scawthorpe Athletic, who collected a quintuple of trophies last season and have completed a cup double this term.

They retained both the Sunday Senior Cup and Doncaster Champions Cup with victories over Stannington Village and AFC Royal respectively.

Next Tuesday Scawthorpe will contest the final of the Doncaster & District Football Association Cup at the Eco-Power Stadium (7.30pm kick-off) before seeking to retain their Doncaster Sunday League title at the same venue on Monday, 29 May (7.30pm kick-off).

Scawthorpe Athletic celebrate retaining the Sunday Senior Cup.

James, who delivers to Woodlands in his day job, said: "It’s been a great couple of years, we have won seven and we’re on for nine, which is ridiculous.

"We have got a good chance of winning more, a very good chance.”

Scawthorpe finished second in the Doncaster Rovers Sunday Football League Premier Division this season, missing out on the title to AFC Royal due to a worse goal difference.

They took revenge in the Champions Cup final last weekend, however, and will have another chance to get one over on their rivals when they meet in the Doncaster Sunday League Cup final on the upcoming bank holiday Monday.

Dad-of-two James, 41, will step down from his role after that fixture in order to spend more time with his family.

It will bring to an end a 10-year spell on the touchline, five of them with Scawtorpe.

He said: “I’m your typical ex-footballer who could have made it but got an injury.

"I was at (Doncaster) Rovers as a youngster, I was there during the Ken Richardson era and Darren Moore was club captain.

"I had just been offered a three-month trial and we came in one morning and they said 'that's it, the youth team is finished’.

"I get so much more enjoyment out of managing and seeing the lads’ sense of achievement.”

James paid tribute to his staff and players, many of whom are involved in Saturday football locally.

He said: “It’s helped us massively. Most players nowadays play Saturday and Sunday.