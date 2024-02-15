News you can trust since 1925
See who you can spot in these cracking pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans backing their boys

There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Nov 2022, 16:56 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 09:39 GMT

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Doncaster fans enjoying backing their side.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Rovers today, here.

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008.

1. Leeds United v Doncaster Rovers

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008. Photo: Jamie McDonald

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008.

2. Leeds United v Doncaster Rovers

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008. Photo: Jamie McDonald:e

Doncaster fans celebrate after gaining automatic promotion from Division One at the end of the npower League One match between Brentford and Doncaster Rovers at Griffin Park on April 27, 2013.

3. Brentford v Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster fans celebrate after gaining automatic promotion from Division One at the end of the npower League One match between Brentford and Doncaster Rovers at Griffin Park on April 27, 2013. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United.

4. Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate

Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS:d

