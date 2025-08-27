Late goals from Owen Bailey and Ben Close proved the difference as Doncaster Rovers progressed in the Carabao Cup.placeholder image
See who you can spot in our Doncaster Rovers fans gallery from the Carabao Cup win at Accrington Stanley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Aug 2025, 10:11 BST
Rovers fans saw their side battled hard before progressing into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Late goals from Owen Bailey and Ben Close proved the difference against an Accrington Stanley team who ended the game with ten men after Josh Woods' red card.

Rovers had to work hard but they sent the fans home happy and eagerly awaiting the next round draw.

Here are just some of the fans who made the trek into Lancashire, taken by Howard Roe.

See our website for the latest Rovers news.

1. Accrington 0 Rovers 2

Late goals from Owen Bailey and Ben Close proved the difference as Doncaster Rovers progressed in the Carabao Cup. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Accrington 0 Rovers 2

Late goals from Owen Bailey and Ben Close proved the difference as Doncaster Rovers progressed in the Carabao Cup. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Accrington 0 Rovers 2

Late goals from Owen Bailey and Ben Close proved the difference as Doncaster Rovers progressed in the Carabao Cup. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Accrington 0 Rovers 2

Late goals from Owen Bailey and Ben Close proved the difference as Doncaster Rovers progressed in the Carabao Cup. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

