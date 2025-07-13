Doncaster Rovers supporters travelled to watch them at Stamford and Peterborough Sports on Saturday.placeholder image
See if you spot a Doncaster Rovers fan you know in gallery of Stamford and Peterborough Sports games

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 13th Jul 2025, 10:30 BST
Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a busy Saturday, with the squad split in half as they took in two friendly outings at Stamford and Peterborough Sports.

In the early game, Rovers romped to a 5-0 win but they found it tougher in game two as they drew 1-1 with Sports. Our photographer Bruce Rollinson snapped just some of the many Rovers fans who travelled to the double-header. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Rovers fans on the road

Doncaster Rovers supporters travelled to watch them at Stamford and Peterborough Sports on Saturday Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers fans on the road

Doncaster Rovers supporters travelled to watch them at Stamford and Peterborough Sports on Saturday Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers fans on the road

Doncaster Rovers supporters travelled to watch them at Stamford and Peterborough Sports on Saturday Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers fans on the road

Doncaster Rovers supporters travelled to watch them at Stamford and Peterborough Sports on Saturday Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

