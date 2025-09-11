Doncaster Rovers have shown they belong in League One after a great start to the season.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers have shown they belong in League One after a great start to the season.

See if you feature in this gallery of Doncaster Rovers fans watching the season so far

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Rovers fans have enjoyed watching a dream start to the season.

Derby wins over Rotherham and Bradford, and three other wins, have left Rovers in the dizzy heights of second in the table.

It might well be a tough task to keep that superb form up but Rovers fans are enjoying it all while it lasts.

They’ve been backed by cracking crowds no matter where the game. Here we look at some of the fans who have been part of the journey so far, through the lens of photographer Howard Roe. Games include away to Port Vale and Huddersfield, home wins over Bradford and Rotherham, a cup win at Accrington and a few from pre-season.

Take a look and see if you can spit some of your mates.

Get the latest Rovers news here each day.

Port Vale 0 Rovers 1

Owen Bailey hit a second-half winner as Doncaster Rovers kept up their excellent start to life in League One. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Port Vale 0 Rovers 1

Owen Bailey hit a second-half winner as Doncaster Rovers kept up their excellent start to life in League One. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Port Vale 0 Rovers 1

Owen Bailey hit a second-half winner as Doncaster Rovers kept up their excellent start to life in League One. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Port Vale 0 Rovers 1

Owen Bailey hit a second-half winner as Doncaster Rovers kept up their excellent start to life in League One. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

