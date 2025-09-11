Derby wins over Rotherham and Bradford, and three other wins, have left Rovers in the dizzy heights of second in the table.

It might well be a tough task to keep that superb form up but Rovers fans are enjoying it all while it lasts.

They’ve been backed by cracking crowds no matter where the game. Here we look at some of the fans who have been part of the journey so far, through the lens of photographer Howard Roe. Games include away to Port Vale and Huddersfield, home wins over Bradford and Rotherham, a cup win at Accrington and a few from pre-season.

Take a look and see if you can spit some of your mates.

1 . Port Vale 0 Rovers 1 Owen Bailey hit a second-half winner as Doncaster Rovers kept up their excellent start to life in League One. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

