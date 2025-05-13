Rovers moved to within one point of the top three after a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.placeholder image
Rovers moved to within one point of the top three after a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.

See if you can spot yourself amongst these fans who cheered Doncaster Rovers on to the League Two title

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 08:13 BST
Our latest Rovers fans gallery looks at some of those who backed the team during the closing games of the season.

The gallery starts with the 1-1 draw at Crewe on 15th march and ends with the title-winning victory at Notts County.

It was a thrilling ride along the way with Rovers receiving brilliant backing from the stands.

Take a look here and see if someone you know features.

Get all your latest Rovers news each day, here.

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

1. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

2. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

3. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

4. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNotts County
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice