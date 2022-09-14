See if you can spot anyone you know amongst these brilliant Doncaster Rovers fans who backed the boys at Barrow

Unfortunately they went home empty handed following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of one of the league’s surprise packages.

Match photographer Howard Roe captured some of the supporters in this gallery.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Get all the latest Rovers news, here.

1. Barrow 2 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers fans at Barrow last night. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX Photo Sales

2. Barrow 2 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers fans at Barrow last night. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX Photo Sales

3. Barrow 2 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers fans at Barrow last night. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX Photo Sales

4. Barrow 2 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers fans at Barrow last night. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX Photo Sales