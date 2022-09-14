See if you can spot anyone you know amongst these brilliant Doncaster Rovers fans who backed the boys at Barrow
These are just some of the brilliant Rovers fans who made the 320 mile round trip for last night’s game at Barrow.
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:42 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:48 am
Unfortunately they went home empty handed following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of one of the league’s surprise packages.
Match photographer Howard Roe captured some of the supporters in this gallery.
Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.
