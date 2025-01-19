Doncaster Rovers battled to an encouraging win at Gillingham.Doncaster Rovers battled to an encouraging win at Gillingham.
See if you can spot a familiar face amongst these Doncaster Rovers fans at Gillingham

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Jan 2025, 09:03 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 09:16 GMT
Luke Molyneux hit the only goal of the game to give Rovers a big win at Gillingham yesterday.

Victory leaves Rovers sixth in a table which is now starting to see the top eight sides pull away.

Here are just some of the fans who made the long journey south.

Get reaction to the win and much more Rovers news here.

Doncaster Rovers battled to an encouraging win at Gillingham

Doncaster Rovers battled to an encouraging win at Gillingham.

Doncaster Rovers battled to an encouraging win at Gillingham.

Doncaster Rovers battled to an encouraging win at Gillingham.

