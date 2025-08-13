A healthy away following were treated to a superb display as Rovers ran out 4-0 winnersplaceholder image
See if you can spot a Doncaster Rovers fan you know in gallery from terrific Middlesbrough win

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 13th Aug 2025, 11:51 BST
Doncaster Rovers had a Tuesday to remember, dismantling Championship side Middlesbrough 4-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Grant McCann’s side put on a real show on Teesside, with two goals in either half confirming their place in Wednesday night’s second round draw.

Our photographer Howard Roe was there to snap all the action – and pictures of Rovers fans in the packed away end. See if you can spot anyone you know below:

1. Rovers fans at Middlesbrough

A healthy away following were treated to a superb display as Rovers ran out 4-0 winners Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers fans at Middlesbrough

A healthy away following were treated to a superb display as Rovers ran out 4-0 winners Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers fans at Middlesbrough

A healthy away following were treated to a superb display as Rovers ran out 4-0 winners Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers fans at Middlesbrough

A healthy away following were treated to a superb display as Rovers ran out 4-0 winners Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

