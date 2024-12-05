Doncaster Rovers moved into the top three after returning to winning ways at Fleetwood Town.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers moved into the top three after returning to winning ways at Fleetwood Town.

See if you can spot a Doncaster Rovers fan you know at Fleetwood Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Rovers fans were treated to a cracker last night after watching their side return to winning ways at Fleetwood Town.

The visitors lead 3-2 after a thrilling first half, before seeing the game out with a 4.2 win to move back into the automatic promotion places.

Photographer Howard Roe captured just some of the fans who made the long midweek trek in these pictures. Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get the latest Rovers news and views on our website each day.



1. Fleetwood 2 Rovers 4

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD



2. Fleetwood 2 Rovers 4

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD



3. Fleetwood 2 Rovers 4

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD



4. Fleetwood 2 Rovers 4

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

