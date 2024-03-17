It means they have lost just one of their last nine League Two games as Rovers look to build momentum for next season.

Our photographer Andrew Roe snapped a few of the Rovers fans in the crowd. Take a look and see if you know anyone.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Swindon 1 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Swindon 1 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Swindon 1 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . Swindon 1 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales