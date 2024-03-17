Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon.Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon.
See if you are in this gallery of Doncaster Rovers fans who headed to Swindon Town

Rovers’ good run of form was extended at the weekend with a 2-1 win at Swindon Town.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Mar 2024, 15:37 GMT

It means they have lost just one of their last nine League Two games as Rovers look to build momentum for next season.

Our photographer Andrew Roe snapped a few of the Rovers fans in the crowd. Take a look and see if you know anyone.

1. Swindon 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Swindon 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Swindon 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Swindon 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of victory at Swindon. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

