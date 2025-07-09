Rovers played two separate, 60-minute warm-up matches against non-league side Alfreton, with seven of the eight summer arrivals on display across the two outings.
A health gathering of Rovers fans made the short trip into Derbyshire to see Rovers win 3-2, with photographer Howard Roe taking these pictures of some of those in the crowd.
Take a look and see who you know.
Get reaction to the game – and more Rovers news – here.
1. Alfreton 2 Rovers 3
Doncaster Rovers got a good workout at Alfreton to get pre-season up and running. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
2. Alfreton 2 Rovers 3
Doncaster Rovers got a good workout at Alfreton to get pre-season up and running. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
3. Alfreton 2 Rovers 3
Doncaster Rovers got a good workout at Alfreton to get pre-season up and running. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
4. Alfreton 2 Rovers 3
Doncaster Rovers got a good workout at Alfreton to get pre-season up and running. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.