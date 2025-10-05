Doncaster Rovers dropped two points after failing to make the most of a dominant first half.placeholder image
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Oct 2025, 12:01 BST
Rovers stopped the run of defeats at the weekend – but they know it could have been so much more than a draw.

The hosts were much the stronger team in the first half but only had Matty Pearson's header to show for their efforts.

They paid the price when Burton rescue a point thanks to Tyrese Shade's 69th minute equaliser.

Photographer Howard Roe snapped some of those in the home end. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Rovers 1 Burton 1

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers 1 Burton 1

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers 1 Burton 1

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers 1 Burton 1

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

