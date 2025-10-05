The hosts were much the stronger team in the first half but only had Matty Pearson's header to show for their efforts.

They paid the price when Burton rescue a point thanks to Tyrese Shade's 69th minute equaliser.

Photographer Howard Roe snapped some of those in the home end. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . Rovers 1 Burton 1 Doncaster Rovers dropped two points after failing to make the most of a dominant first half. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

