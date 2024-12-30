Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers.Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers.
Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers.

See if you are in our Doncaster Rovers fans gallery from the draw at Colchester United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Dec 2024, 08:50 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 09:09 GMT
Rovers remain in an automatic promotion place despite yesterday’s draw at Colchester.

Jordan Gibson gave Rovers a brief lead before the hosts pegged them back 11 minutes later and then Gibson was sent off with ten minutes to go.

Match photographer Howard Roe made the trek to Essex, and returned with these snaps of some of those in the away end.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get more Rovers news, here.

Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers.

1. Colchester 1 Rovers 1

Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers.

2. Colchester 1 Rovers 1

Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers.

3. Colchester 1 Rovers 1

Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers.

4. Colchester 1 Rovers 1

Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Essex
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice