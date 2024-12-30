See if you are in our Doncaster Rovers fans gallery from the draw at Colchester United

Jordan Gibson gave Rovers a brief lead before the hosts pegged them back 11 minutes later and then Gibson was sent off with ten minutes to go.

Match photographer Howard Roe made the trek to Essex, and returned with these snaps of some of those in the away end.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get more Rovers news, here.

1 . Colchester 1 Rovers 1 Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Colchester 1 Rovers 1 Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Colchester 1 Rovers 1 Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . Colchester 1 Rovers 1 Jordan GIbson's goal secured a battling point for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales