Joseph Olowu has been rated as Doncaster Rovers' best rated player so far this season by the whoscored.com website

See if you agree with this picture gallery rating every single Doncaster Rovers player this season - with just two players scoring sevens

Joseph Olowu, Tommy Rowe and George Miller have been the stand-out players for Doncaster Rovers this season.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 hours ago

That is according to the whoscored.com website, which rates Olowu as the best player, though he only has four games to his name.

He is followed by Rowe – who has made eight appearances – and, Miler with 16 games to his name.

Oluwu and Rowe are the only Roves players to be given 7’s with the rest of the players given a variety of 6’s.

We’d love to hear how you would rate the players so far this season and what you think of these ratings. Let us know on our social media channels.

1. Tommy Rowe - 7.00

Mins played: 687

2. George Miller - 6.81

Mins played: 1,420

3. Kyle Knoyle - 677

Mins played: 1,531.

4. Bobby Faulkner - 6.76

Mins played: 621

