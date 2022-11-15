Joseph Olowu, Tommy Rowe and George Miller have been the stand-out players for Doncaster Rovers this season.

That is according to the whoscored.com website, which rates Olowu as the best player, though he only has four games to his name.

He is followed by Rowe – who has made eight appearances – and, Miler with 16 games to his name.

Oluwu and Rowe are the only Roves players to be given 7’s with the rest of the players given a variety of 6’s.

1. Tommy Rowe - 7.00 Mins played: 687 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. George Miller - 6.81 Mins played: 1,420 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Kyle Knoyle - 677 Mins played: 1,531. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Bobby Faulkner - 6.76 Mins played: 621 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales